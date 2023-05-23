TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Start, Stray Evening Showers. Hi 82.

Today will be similar to yesterday with smoky sunshine and a few clouds at times. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Dry weather will persist too. Tonight will become mostly clear with temperatures around 50°. High pressure currently in control will be replaced by another high pressure system later this week. A front separating the two highs arrives tomorrow evening. While tomorrow will start sunny, clouds will increase as the front arrives and a very brief shower may occur in a few locations. The moisture is lacking and the front will move quickly, so not a lot of rain is expected.

Behind Wednesday evening’s front, Thursday and Friday will bring lots of sunshine and very low humidity. We are watching a coastal low that is forecast to be close to the area Sunday and Monday, but the latest model guidance suggests most, if not all rain stays to the south of Central PA. While we can’t promise completely dry weather for the holiday weekend, it certainly doesn’t look like a washout either. It’s tough to break a pattern, especially a dry one. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara