Pleasant today, weekend warm-up coming

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 50.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 80.

Gorgeous weather will continue through the rest of this week as conditions gradually turn warmer. We can expect a lot of sunshine during the day, and clear skies overnight. Crisp, low humidity air is here to stay to finish the work week.

Temperatures do rise into the 80s for the weekend as conditions remain dry. Mid to upper 80s are likely from Saturday through Monday before a front comes through with cooler air. Temperatures return to seasonable levels briefly next week, before another gradual warm-up is likely. During this time we still do not see significant evidence for more rain. There could be a passing shower later Monday as the front moves through, but it won’t amount to much rain. Enjoy the quiet weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara