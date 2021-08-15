Pleasant today with lower humidity, an unsettled week ahead

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. Hi 83. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 66. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, A Storm. Hi 79.

Drier and much more comfortable air is moving in this morning behind a cold front. It will feel quite pleasant this afternoon with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy it because it will be the last dry day until perhaps next weekend.

The upcoming work week will be unsettled as a southerly flow of air pushes anomalously moist air into our region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will also help drive moisture northward, which means we will have to be on guard for some heavy, slow-moving showers at times. The first round of rain will come Monday, likely one round in the morning followed by another during the evening. Because of the clouds and showers, highs will be stuck in the 70s for most.

Rain and storm chances continue into Tuesday as some afternoon sunshine aids in late-day storm development. This will last into Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rainfall possible as moisture from Fred merges with a cold front. By Friday and Saturday, shower chances look to lower as a weak ridge of high pressure moves overhead. Highs most of this week will be below normal, but we should see a return to upper 80s by next weekend thanks to the drier conditions.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo