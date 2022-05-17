TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Less Humid. Hi 77. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Slight Breeze. Lo 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Rain By Evening. Hi 70.

Yesterday was warm and humid and a cold front triggered some showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon, but fortunately, all stayed sub-severe. Drier air moved in overnight with temperatures dipping into the 50s. Today will offer lots of sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy, however, behind yesterday’s front. Winds could gust near 30 mph at times and the breeze will be noticeable today. Enjoy the free comfort from Mother Nature today — it will be a near-perfect Election Day in the weather department.

Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds as a disturbance approaches from the west. The first half of tomorrow should be sunny and pleasant with building clouds during the afternoon. Rain arrives tomorrow evening and continues overnight. 0.25-0.50″ seems possible into early Thursday. After a cloudy start, Thursday afternoon looks sunny and warmer with highs near 80°. Conditions remain comfortable until then, but the heat and humidity turn up for the weekend. Highs by Friday soar back into the 80s with 90°+ expected Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure takes over.

At this time, Friday and Saturday appear hot and humid, but dry without any real trigger for storms. We’ll monitor in case that changes, but nothing too concerning is on the horizon for those days. Sunday, however, will bring another cold front through — and that looks to trigger some afternoon and evening storms. It will also bring an end to the heat and humidity for early next week with conditions turning cooler and more pleasant by Monday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara