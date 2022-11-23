TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 54.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 54.

The next two days will feature milder conditions during the day and a fair amount of sunshine. This includes Thanksgiving Day! Travelers should not have to worry about rain or snow and turkey trots will have sunshine and calm winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s through Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a great holiday with no weather woes to be worried about. Have safe travels and a blessed Thanksgiving!

While the next two days should be spectacular, there will be some rain on tap for the weekend. A weak front will bring clouds and a few, light showers on Black Friday. Only around a tenth of an inch is expected and it won’t be raining all day. Saturday now looks dry with the bulk of the rain arriving Sunday. This is good news for Saturday travel and for the Penn State home finale against Michigan State. Sunday will be damp now and that will impact travel as people return from their Thanksgiving Day destinations. Sunday’s rain looks more potent and will likely amount to 0.50-1.00″ for the region. The start of next week then looks nicer but cooler for hunters. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara