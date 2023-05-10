TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfy. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 80.

Clouds cleared quickly yesterday afternoon and sunny skies warmed temperatures into the 70s. It turned into a lovely evening, just as promised. Skies remained mostly clear overnight and temperatures dropped into the 40s, making for a pleasant and comfy start to this Wednesday.

Today through Friday provides a pleasant stretch for Central PA with high temperatures in the 70s/80s along with sunshine, blue sky, and dry weather. It will be a nice period to get outside and make up for the abysmal start to May from last week. This will truly be a glorious stretch of weather through the end of the week.

Our next system will trek eastward from the Rockies this week and move in Friday night and early Saturday with some showers. At this time, it appears rain will develop overnight Friday and continue through much of Saturday, finally breaking up by late afternoon. That will leave Saturday evening and Sunday dry for Mother’s Day. More showers are possible early next week, but the forecast isn’t set in stone as model guidance has struggled to pin down long-range timing. Continue checking back for tweaks and updates moving into the weekend. In the meantime, find something to do outside these next few days. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara