Pleasant weather ahead for the holiday weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Lowering Humidity. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 80.

Behind the unsettled weather of Wednesday and Thursday lies a less humid and much more pleasant air mass. That more comfortable air is on its way this morning but won’t get here until later today. In the meantime, much of the Midstate is waking up to a blanket of fog this morning. It’s locally dense so use caution when heading out early today. After it burns off, mostly sunny skies and lowering humidity will be present on this Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Tonight looks awesome. Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s will make for a September feel.

The weekend looks absolutely spectacular with low humidity and plenty of sunshine as another shot of Canadian high pressure settles overhead. Daytime highs will be near 80° with overnight lows in the 50s! We will stay in the mid-80s ahead of another front next Monday. Although Labor Day itself continues to look dry, some showers could move in again by the middle part of next week. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, enjoy the holiday weekend and the spectacular weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara