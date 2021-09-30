Pleasant weather and cool temperatures close out the week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 67.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 46.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Refreshing! Hi 68.

High pressure is going to settle into Central PA today and dry weather will persist through the end of the week. Today and tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine with just a few daytime clouds, especially this afternoon. Highs both days will struggle to get out of the mid-60s, with overnight lows freefalling into the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be our coolest morning of the season thus far! Some parts of northern Pennsylvania will dip into the 30s early Friday!

Temperatures do start to rebound by this weekend with a return into the 70s expected. Saturday looks dry but an approaching upper level low will bring us some light showers by late Sunday. This could begin a showery period that lasts through the first half of next week, but heavy or steady rain is not expected at this time. Highs will be near seasonable levels next week (low to mid-70s) with above-average lows staying in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara