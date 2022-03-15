TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 67.

The warmer spell of weather is here to stay this week! We made it into the upper 50s yesterday and today will be even warmer. A weak wave will bring us some passing clouds at times today, but overall it will remain pleasant. Today’s highs will peak in the mid-60s with clearing skies taking place tonight.

Wednesday will be another warm day as temperatures reach the upper 60s! An upper-level low will be nearby Thursday, which will bring clouds back and some showers and light drizzle. This will keep temperatures down a bit, in the 50s for highs. Rainfall should amount to around 0.50″. St. Patrick’s Day looks damp.

Our warmest day of the week looks to be Friday ahead of our next cold front. 70°+ is on the table before temperatures slide this weekend. Light showers are expected Friday night and Saturday as the front moves through. Dry weather returns by Sunday with highs returning to more seasonable levels. The following 7-10 days appear much more spring-like and there’s no more snow in sight.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara