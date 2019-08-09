Gorgeous weekend ahead with seasonable temperatures and falling humidity

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler. Lo 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 82.

The gorgeous weather today will continue into this weekend as temperatures turn seasonable and humidity falls to comfortable levels. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine, with overnight lows by Sunday morning falling into the 50s for some!

The heat and humidity creeps back in by Monday as the wind direction turns more southerly. As a weak disturbance passes through late in the day, a stray shower may pop during the evening. Most areas will get by without any rain, though. A better chance for scattered showers and storms will come Tuesday with a cold front. At this point, it appears the front will drop south and stay south of the area for the middle and likely end of next work week, keeping us dry after Tuesday!

Temperatures behind next week’s front will fall to the mid 80s, with humidity turning more bearable by next Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo