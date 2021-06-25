Pleasant weather continues today, humidity returns for the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 87. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

After two stellar days, some changes in the weather pattern will start to occur today. More clouds will be in the mix for this afternoon, but it still will be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s and the humidity will remain in check too. More clouds mean more moisture and the humidity will start to creep back in tonight and Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday will be very warm and humid with highs nearing 90°. Saturday, although it will start out cloudy, appears to stay dry. A small chance for a storm remains possible Sunday.

While heat and humidity could fuel a storm any day next week, better chances for storms arrive toward the middle of next week. A slow-moving front will bring daily chances for heavy downpours to the area starting Wednesday and lasting into next Friday. It appears a heat wave is likely from Sunday through Wednesday of next week too. We’ll keep you posted. Stay cool! Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara