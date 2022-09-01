TODAY: Sunny & Gorgeous! Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Clear & Pleasant. Lo 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84.

A dry, northwest breeze provided a much less humid Wednesday yesterday with a seasonable high of 83°. It feels much cooler than earlier in the week, but we are actually close to our average high and low temperatures for early September. Given all the 90° days last month, it should come as no surprise that August 2022 is the second hottest August on record for Harrisburg. It is also in the Top 10 driest as well.

Don’t get used to the more comfortable air though as warmer temperatures and slightly higher humidity will surge back into Central PA this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks dry, there might be a few t-storms that develop Sunday afternoon. It still looks like we’ll see a better chance for t-storms on Labor Day Monday, although it certainly won’t be a washout. Next week brings uncertainty in the model guidance world. Some models suggest a prolonged dry and warm stretch that will last from Tuesday through next week. Other guidance suggests a stalled front will the region a daily chance for showers and t-storms. Rain isn’t a given next week, but it could be unsettled. We’ll see if the models can come to some agreement over the next few days. We’ll monitor the trends and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara