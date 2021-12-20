Pleasant week ahead with mild temperatures by Christmas

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 25.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 45.

This Christmas week begins with plenty of sunshine and quiet weather. A few weak disturbances should bring a few clouds for the middle of the week. Temperatures will start pretty seasonable with milder air building in just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We do not see any major storms on the horizon this week. A weak system appears possible on Christmas Eve mainly affecting Santa while he makes his journey overnight. Some showers could affect the region overnight Friday into early Christmas morning. Clearing should take place on Christmas Day with even warmer temperatures. It looks more and more likely that Christmas Day will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-50s! All things considered, unless you really want snow, this forecast is a good one as we try to hustle and bustle before the big day on Saturday. Enjoy the quiet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara