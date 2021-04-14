Plenty of clouds, peeks of sun, but not much rain through the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 50.

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday afternoon and evening turned out very nice after skies cleared and the sun broke through the clouds! Highs were in the mid-60s and the overnight stayed clear for a time as well. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s. Clouds are knocking on the door again, however, as a frontal system will be arriving for today.

Today will feature more clouds and some stray showers at times, but rainfall amounts everywhere will be light. Highs will be mild again, in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be cooler as more clouds move overhead (thanks to an upper-level low over the Northeast). Shower chances again remain limited, and there might even be some more breaks of sun by tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the lower 60s. The upper low will slowly pinwheel away from the region by Friday but remain close enough to keep us rather cloudy and maintain a chance for stray showers. Friday will be our coolest day as highs will only reach the mid-50s. It will also be breezy as the upper low pushes away and that will add to the April chill.

A look ahead to the weekend features slightly warmer temperatures with some showers returning by late Sunday. At this point, Saturday appears to stay dry along with the first half of Sunday. By next week, it appears temperatures will moderate back into the mid-60s, although periodic showers can be expected. The key to this weather pattern: cloudy, unsettled conditions persist, but there won’t be much measurable rain.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara