TODAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 58.

While the snow ended late yesterday afternoon, temperatures tumbled overnight into the upper 20s. In fact, this morning is colder than yesterday while it was actually snowing. Frozen fog has developed overnight, especially for areas along the Susquehanna River. Given the low-level moisture, there are some slick spots this morning. Sidewalks, parking lots, and side streets could be slick in foggy areas. Use caution!

Both today and tomorrow will be dry and noticeably milder as we hit 50° this afternoon and near 60° on Friday. The next round of rain and snow arrives by Saturday morning. All of us will start as rain early Saturday morning before colder air rushes in and changes it to steady snow before noon. Snow may be able to accumulate as it falls quickly into the afternoon hours. When the snow exits, very strong winds with gusts over 40 mph will occur heading into Saturday night. Our weather team will have more updates on the weekend storm as it gets closer, so check back.

A look ahead to next week shows that we are full steam ahead into spring weather with no signs of any sustaining chill heading into late March. We’re back to near 60° by Tuesday & Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara