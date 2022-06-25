TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Clear, Mild. Lo 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot, Ridge-Top Storm. Hi 92.

The stubborn cloud cover from Friday morning finally broke late yesterday afternoon and clear skies have held since! Other than some valley fog, this morning starts clear with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Those cooler numbers are quickly replaced by warmer weather as temperatures climb to near 80° by mid-morning. High temperatures then for the afternoon will be near 90° with plenty of sun!

Sunday should also start out sunny, but some afternoon clouds bubble up as a front approaches from the west. Far western areas could see a few showers and storms by Sunday evening, but there is no guarantee it will rain even there. We do know high temperatures could peak in the low 90s given the amount of sunshine and hot air moving into the region.

A higher chance of rain exists then for Sunday night into early Monday morning. The rain lingers through the Monday morning commute, and possibly through lunchtime. Monday as a result will be cooler with temperatures in the low 80s.

High temperatures should then rebound by next Thursday and Friday with readings near 90°. The 4th of July weekend looks to feature temperatures in the middle to upper 80s too, but the slightly cooler weather is likely due to some scattered storms. We will keep you posted, but next Saturday and Sunday do not look overly rainy- just typical summertime weather with thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso