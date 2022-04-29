TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 38.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 66.

SUNDAY: Stray PM Showers. Hi 67.

Temperatures remained chilly yesterday with breezy conditions again, but it felt a little better thanks to more sunshine! Highs were just shy of 60° in the afternoon. Lows have not fallen as dramatically this morning with most backyards remaining above freezing. It will be another sunny and cool day with a bit of a breeze, and high temperatures should get into the low 60s for many backyards on this Friday. Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

The weekend looks pleasant and more seasonable. Despite the chilly start tomorrow, more sunshine should help take afternoon temperatures back to more seasonable levels, in the mid-60s. Sunday will be just as warm, but not quite as nice. Clouds will be on the increase with a few stray showers by the late afternoon and evening. Next week will bring more of the same. Temperatures should get back into the 70s most days with occasional opportunities for light showers.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara