Prepare today for flooding rain from Ida, 4-8″ expected through Wednesday night

Ida is now a tropical depression and is more of a rain threat than a wind threat. The rains from Ida will work their way through the Tennessee Valley today and eventually move into Central PA tonight. Steady rain will develop during the predawn hours Wednesday and continue through the day. It will be heavy at times and cause rapid rises on streams and creeks. The heaviest rain will likely occur during the second half of Wednesday into Wednesday night. 4-8″ of rain is expected through early Thursday morning for Central PA.

What does this mean? Well, for starters, if you live in an area that typically floods when we get a ton of rain, prepare now. Clean your gutters today, prepare your basement, if you need to make a plan for tomorrow, make one. If you need to leave your residence if it typically floods, do so today. This is a dangerous setup that will dump rain into Pennsylvania at a massive rate through tomorrow night. Also, remember to never drive through flooded roads. The risk isn’t worth it. The heaviest rain rates are likely to occur after dark on Wednesday night making it tricky to see rapidly rising water. Don’t put yourself or others in a deadly situation. The rain will be wrapping up during the predawn hours of Thursday morning before the weather dries and out turns less humid by the end of the week.

Our local streams and creeks are being watched closely and many will likely flood tomorrow. The Susquehanna and Juniata will also be monitored given the amount of water expected in the basins over the next 48 hours. It’s going to be a situation Central PA hasn’t seen in a while…the potential for major flooding along streams and creeks and rivers will also be on the rise. Take precautions now and be safe tomorrow. We will be updating the forecast through today and tomorrow. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara