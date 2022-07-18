TODAY: AM Showers, Few PM T-Storms. Hi 87. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Muggy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 93.

While it may not be true for EVERY backyard in the viewing area, two rounds of rain and t-storms last evening and overnight provided some much-needed soaking rain for the region. Average accumulations according to Doppler radar were just shy of 1″ for the viewing area through last night. Again, some locations received less than that while others got almost too much, but the rain at least gives some relief to the parched lawns, gardens, and crops across Central PA. And more could be on the way today…

Off and on showers will continue this morning as a warm front lifts northward through Pennsylvania. More scattered t-storms can be expected this afternoon as our region breaks into the warm sector ahead of a cold front. If the sun breaks through and the front passes during peak heating, some storms could get to severe strength. This isn’t a guarantee today, however, as the showers this morning could rob the atmosphere of some energy later. Hi-res guidance suggests a mid-afternoon line of storms developing, so we will continue to monitor and if you have outdoor plans this afternoon, keep an eye on the radar. Highs will be in the upper 80s today with plenty of humidity.

The story by the middle of the week shifts to focus on the building heat as a ridge of high pressure moves over the eastern third of the country. Highs will shoot back into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week. A cold front will graze past us Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for showers and t-storms. Otherwise, the heat and humidity will be pretty uncomfortable with the potential for heat indices to approach triple digits at times later this week. A stray t-storm is possible both days next weekend as the heat and humidity stick around, but after today, rain chances could be limited again for a while. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara