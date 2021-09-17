Pretty nice weekend ahead, not much rain until next Wednesday

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Stray Shower. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 68.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM Shower. Hi 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80.

An easterly flow of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean will keep low clouds in the Midstate through this morning. There could also be some patchy drizzle to begin our Friday, but skies should start to clear heading into this afternoon with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will be around 80° this afternoon and could be a bit higher if the sun comes out early enough. It should be another nice evening for Friday Night Football! Tonight some clouds will roll back in with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Our last weekend of summer will be seasonably mild and mainly dry. There is a low chance for a shower Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. Sunday will feel a little better with a drop in humidity and more sunshine. Next week also begins with quiet weather. Model guidance shows a front arriving Wednesday evening to bring our next round of showers and t-storms. Our Wednesday weather woes continue!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara