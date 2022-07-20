TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers, Grossly Muggy. Lo 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 95.

The heat wave is underway as we officially hit 90° yesterday for what will likely be the first of 6 or 7 90+ degree days in a row. Expect lots of sunshine again today with highs in the low to mid-90s. Dewpoints will sit in the mid-60s for much of today, keeping heat index values below triple digits. If there is one saving grace with the heat this time around, it’s that the humidity won’t be awful. It will be humid, but dewpoints don’t look to sit in the 70s for hours on end. Continue to take the proper precautions outdoors through: limit your time in the sun and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

The one chance for rain this week will come with a weak cold front moving through tonight. A passing shower or two will occur overnight but don’t count on any rain…the front is weak and lacking moisture. Once that passes through, it’s back to sunshine and heat for Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values tomorrow could approach triple digits.

The weekend will feature the most intense heat of this weather pattern, with highs expected to hit the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be a stray t-storm or two that pops up Sunday afternoon, but any prospects for rain this weekend look bleak. The next cold front crosses Monday, bringing our next best chance for scattered thunderstorms. Behind the front, it will turn cooler and a bit less humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s, perhaps finally breaking the heat wave.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara