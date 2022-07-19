TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 96.

Despite most backyards missing the second round of storms yesterday, the official rainfall totals from Sunday and Monday have brought Harrisburg International Airport back to its monthly average. The month-to-date average rainfall is 2.67″ and thus far we have picked up 2.65″ this month. After a dry start, the last two days have put us back on track. That being said, not everywhere in the viewing area picked up that much rain over the last two days, and some areas are still parched. The problem? There isn’t a lot of rain coming in the 7-day forecast with a prolonged heat wave anticipated to last for the next week.

This building heat is thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving over the eastern third of the country. Highs will shoot back into the 90s today and then stay in the mid-90s through the weekend. A cold front will graze past us Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for showers during the morning hours. Otherwise, the heat and humidity will be pretty uncomfortable with the potential for heat indices to approach triple digits at times later this week. A stray t-storm is possible Sunday as the heat and humidity stick around, but the next best chance for any widespread significant rain might have to wait until early next week when another cold front comes through on Monday. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay in the A/C!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara