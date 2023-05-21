TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 53.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 80.

Saturday evening’s rain made things damp for a bit, but it didn’t amount to much in the area gauges. That means many areas within Central PA will be desperate for some decent rainfall soon, as the region is once again nearing a 4″ deficit for the year. With another dry week upon us, the deficit and potential drought conditions will begin to grow. Today will be a nice way to wrap up the weekend, however, with lots of sunshine and highs this afternoon near 80° again. It will be a pleasant Sunday.

A prolonged dry stretch of weather is likely for the extended forecast as mentioned. It may even last through next weekend. Temperatures will rise close to 80° for most of the week ahead. A few weak impulses will drop through, mainly bringing a few clouds and even a brief shower or two to northern PA. One will occur tomorrow afternoon, although our region should stay dry. Another weak front drops through Wednesday night, so a few clouds or evening a passing shower may occur late Wednesday, but the odds for showers are low all week. Some long-range guidance hints at an upper low developing over New England by the end of next week. This would mean cooler temperatures from Thursday onward through next weekend. The rainfall from this system is uncertain, with most of the moisture appearing to remain east of our region, but this bears watching, especially due to the timing. It is a holiday weekend after all. We will continue to monitor this situation, but it does look cooler again heading into the next weekend. Stay tuned and check back for updates.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara