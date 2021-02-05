Quick hit of wet snow early today, then clearing this afternoon

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 44. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 24. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Close Call Light Snow, Gone By Late Afternoon. Hi 38.

Yesterday was a terrific February day with lots of sunshine, highs in the lower 40s, and some snowmelt occurring. This morning, it’s a brief return to what most of this week has featured: snow. Surface temperatures have stayed in the mid to upper 30s overnight meaning that any light snow won’t accumulate this morning. The snow could even mix with a few rain showers and will last through the morning commute with slushy accumulations less than an inch for most areas. Roads should stay wet rather than white. Skies clear later today with a breezy and sunny late afternoon on tap. Highs will be back in the 40s later today.

Looking ahead, Saturday should be a pleasant and cooler day with breezy conditions returning. Then, the question becomes about the big game day on Sunday. How will the forecast play out? Is the snow making a 4th quarter comeback or not?

We’ve been tracking a coastal storm for Sunday all week. Trends were showing this storm remaining off the coast, but recent model guidance suggests a westward jog inland. This has led to new data suggesting the low now hugs the coast and our region could be on the northern edge of the moisture shield on Sunday, leading to some snow potential. If we were to receive any snow, the timing would likely be Sunday morning into the early afternoon. At this point, it seems likely our region would either miss out on the snow or just get clipped with a couple of inches early in the day. The storm appears to move out by the time the football game kicks off. We’ll continue to monitor the trends and update the forecast through today and tomorrow. Check back! Drive carefully this morning too!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara