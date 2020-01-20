Quiet and chilly week ahead, slightly warmer by Thursday

TODAY: Chilly & Breezy, Mostly Sunny. Hi 31. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 17. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 32.

Today will start off breezy and chilly with clouds decreasing throughout the morning. Watch for a flurry or two, but most places will stay dry. Expect a mostly sunny day ahead with the breezy conditions subsiding later. Highs will stay just under the freezing mark making for a chilly start to the week. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dipping into the upper teens.

The cold stretch of weather lasts through Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The good news is that dry weather and sunshine will dominate the weather so no wintry precipitation to worry about during this stretch. Temperatures do moderate back into the 40s by late-week. A system could bring us some rain or perhaps a wintry mix next Saturday, but at this point, it doesn’t look to be a huge deal with above-freezing temperatures. We’ll keep watching the trends. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara