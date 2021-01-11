Quiet and cold tonight, staying dry through mid-week

THIS EVENING: Mostly Clear. Temperature Dropping Into The Mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 24.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonably Mild! Hi 44.

While the overall pattern does feature some storminess, it won’t happen here. The overall pattern for the next 7-10 days appears mainly dry with chilly mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. No major winter storms are in the works either — at least for the time being.

Skies will remain clear this evening which will allow temperatures to quickly drop into the 30s and eventually mid-20s overnight. Tuesday looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will approach by late-week which will draw warm air northward, allowing highs to challenge 50 degrees Thursday. A few (mainly rain) showers are possible late Friday and into Saturday as the front crosses, but no widespread precipitation is expected through the weekend.

Colder air is poised to move in this weekend but temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 30s for highs and 20s for lows.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo