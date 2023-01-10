TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 43.

The wintry mix yesterday morning produced a half-inch to an inch of snow for many backyards, but it melted quickly once the sun came up! The rest of the day was sunny, breezy, and overall pleasant. We expect mainly quiet weather to continue for the next two days. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s today and tomorrow.

Our mild stretch is prolonged into the end of the work week as warmer air surges in ahead of a cold front. We’ll see plenty of clouds and a few showers as early as Thursday morning, but highs will head back into the low 50s. The cold front swings through Thursday night/Friday morning which will bring a round of showers but it doesn’t look like a steady, soaking rain like it did a few days ago. 0.25″ of rain seems like the high end for amounts this time. Temperatures will stay mild on Friday before the colder air arrives.

Behind the front, it does turn cooler for Saturday with clouds and possibly a few lingering flurries or snow showers. That won’t last long though as we’re back to sunshine and milder temps early next week. If you’re looking for sustained cold and possibly more snow, you’ll likely have to wait a while. The next two weeks look mild with any precipitation falling as rain. Sorry winter lovers. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara