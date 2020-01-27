Quiet and mild week ahead as we close out January

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 31.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

After a wet start to this past weekend, yesterday brought a chance to dry out and see some peeks of sunshine. As we move forward toward the work week, the highlight of this week will be how quiet the weather will be thanks to an expansive area of high pressure. No precipitation is forecast from Monday through Friday as temperatures stay fairly steady. It will turn more seasonable as we head toward mid-week and a series of weak fronts cross. Highs on average will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows eventually trending into the 20s by Wednesday morning. A quiet and above normal week temperature-wise is ahead for Central PA.

The next round of precipitation likely wouldn’t come until next weekend, and there remains plenty of uncertainty with that. Models hint at some sort of coastal system, the exact track remains a mystery at this point. This winter hasn’t been good for snow lovers and I would suspect that trend will continue. Despite some internet chatter to the contrary, this storm looks to stay off the coast in the latest model runs. Should it become a concern, we will keep you posted of course. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara