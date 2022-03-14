TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 55.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 63.

It could not have been a more wintry weekend. Harrisburg’s official snowfall was 3.0″ on Saturday. Some areas saw up to 5 and 6″ of snowfall as the area felt more like January this weekend. Some of the snow melted with yesterday’s sunshine, but it was still very cold for mid-March. The melting will intensify this week as Spring-like temperatures return with plenty of sunshine and mainly quiet weather.

Mild air pours into the region quickly this week. Today’s high temperature will hit the mid-50s, but the rest of the week features readings in the 60s and above! Some clouds and light showers/drizzle are possible by Thursday from a broad area of low pressure near the Mid-Atlantic coast. Aside from that, some showers could come next Saturday with a cold front. It really looks like a mainly dry week, and certainly, a sunny one to start.

Enjoy the warm weather ahead this week as we usher in Spring! While it can snow as late as April or even early May in our area, all indications suggest yesterday’s snow was likely our last meaningful one of the season.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara