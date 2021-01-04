Quiet & seasonable weather for first week of 2021

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Calm. Lo 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 38.

The first full week of 2021 will feature much more quiet weather as a ridge of high pressure develops overhead. Clouds will still dominate today and Tuesday, but aside from a stray sprinkle or flurry, dry weather is expected to prevail through at least Thursday. It will be breezy at times for mid-week as winds pick up out of the northwest. All-in-all, expect gray skies and seasonable temperatures early this week with the sun finally breaking through by Wednesday.

We’re still watching a storm that will cut across the Mid-Atlantic by Friday. The latest data continues to suggest a more southern track, which would keep moisture well south of Pennsylvania. We’ll keep watching trends, but for now expect quiet weather going into next weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. The only other potential storm showing up in the models is for early next week. Should anything be on tap locally, we’ll let you know!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara