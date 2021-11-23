Quiet travel weather for the next two days, milder for Thanksgiving

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 27.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 46.

Yesterday was a chilly and breezy day with temperatures that were stuck in the 40s. After a cold start, today will offer even chillier conditions with highs struggling to get out of the low 40s. It will be a sunny and breezy day again too. The breeze will be gusty at times and that will only add to the winter-like chill. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold again, with lows falling into the 20s.

Temperatures bounce back a bit for Wednesday under sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will make it into the mid and upper 40s locally. Overall, it looks to be a great travel day not only for Central PA but much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The quiet weather will stick around for Thanksgiving with just an increase in clouds during the day. Thursday will be our mildest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-50s. A quiet and fairly pleasant stretch of weather is ahead for this Thanksgiving week!

By late Thursday night and very early Friday morning, another strong cold front will plow through, bringing some showers Friday morning but more importantly colder and windy conditions for the holiday weekend. It’s not out of the question that we see a few flakes mix in Friday as cold air blows in from the Great Lakes. Otherwise, highs will only reach the low 40s this weekend, with overnight lows near 30°. A weak clipper system may bring us some light flurries or snow showers Sunday, but the strength and exact placement of that system are yet to be determined. It will be blustery through the weekend too. So bottom line: get ready to bundle up again!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara