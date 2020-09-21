Quiet weather continues this week, some warmer temperatures coming

TODAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Smoke Layer Could Return. Hi 73.

Frost advisories are posted throughout Central PA this morning as some backyards have once again dipped into the 30s. Despite the chilly start, it will once again by a very pleasant day thanks to high-pressure overhead. Expect a sunny and cool afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will bring more chilly weather with lows dipping into the upper 30s to near 40° again. Patchy frost could occur again early Tuesday.

Tomorrow looks nice again after that chilly start. Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant and warmer with highs around 80°. The one caveat with all the sun in the forecast is the return of the wildfire smoke layer in the atmosphere. That could occur during the second half of Tuesday into Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if the brilliant blue sky we’ve grown accustomed to is blocked just a bit as it was last week thanks to that smoke. We’ll be monitoring. There are some questions in the forecast by the end of the week that involved some tropical activity…

While there isn’t any great threat of rain in the forecast, some long-range models do bring some tropical moisture northward by the weekend. We will continue to monitor the Gulf of Mexico as moisture could be pushed north from the tropical activity there. At this time, Tropical Storm Beta will affect the Texas coastline and then stall out this week. Some guidance suggests Beta and its remnant showers will move into Central PA during the second half of Saturday and Sunday. This isn’t a given yet, but the possibility does exist. If the timing lines up, by week’s end a front arriving from the west may push some of this rain northward toward the Mid-Atlantic states. This, once again, is not a given, but something we are tracking closely. Until then enjoy this easy-going weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara