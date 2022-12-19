TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 36. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 25.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 38.

The weekend was quiet and chilly. The weather will be pretty much the same to start off this week before Christmas. A period of seasonably chilly and dry weather is on tap through Wednesday. It will be a bit breezy at times today with passing clouds. More sunshine will be around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting into the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Winter officially begins Wednesday, by the way, at 4:47pm.

We continue to track an upcoming storm for the end of this week. This will be a prolonged rain storm for Central Pennsylvania that could dump 1-2″ of rain on the area. It may be bookended by wintry precipitation, but not much. The first part could start as snow or a wintry mix Thursday morning before transitioning to rain for the majority of the day. The rain will continue, heavy at times, through Thursday night. The second part of the storm on Friday will be the opposite as it starts as rain and potentially ends as a brief period of snow. The key word for the winter parts of this storm: brief.

We will be able to get even more specific as the week wears on and more data becomes available. The main message is unlikely to change, however. Rain for Central PA from this storm and those dreaming of a white Christmas will have to keep dreaming. Behind the storm, Christmas weekend looks frigid. Highs will be in the 20s for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Santa will have quite the cold ride across Central PA Saturday night as lows fall into the teens. It will be windy too! So, behind the rain, bundle up for Christmas. It’s going to be the coldest one in years!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara