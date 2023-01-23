TODAY: AM Rain/Snow Exits By 10am, Blustery. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After yesterday’s steady rain in the afternoon and evening, one last burst of rain is ending the storm this morning. It will be damp for the morning commute, with temperatures holding in the mid-30s. Some cold air on the back end of this storm could change the rain to snow briefly, leading to poor visibility in spots during this morning’s commute. However, this doesn’t look too impactful, with temperatures remaining above freezing and any snow having a tough time sticking. The rain/snow will exit by mid-morning and leave behind a blustery afternoon where skies have difficulty shaking the clouds. Highs today will be in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow continues the breezy weather with temperatures in the low to mid-40s during the day. The weather pattern stays active into Wednesday with another east coast storm setting up. This one will have a little more cold air to work with which means we start out as a period of steady snow Wednesday morning. We should switch over to all rain during the afternoon though as warmer air floods north again, but not before a few inches of snow accumulate. Snow will likely begin during the morning commute with steady snow through mid-afternoon possible. Given the winter pattern so far, don’t get your hopes up, snow lovers. However, this storm does offer a decent shot at seeing some steady accumulating snow, even if it’s only a couple of inches. Behind the storm, temperatures hang out near seasonable averages toward the end of the week with another front grazing past us Saturday with some flurries or rain showers possible. The weekend looks milder too. We’ll continue to update you, especially about Wednesday. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara