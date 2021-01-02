Rain and snow exiting, a quiet Monday on tap

Mainly dry weather for the first full week of 2021...

THIS EVENING: Light Rain/Mix Ending By 7p, Patchy Drizzle This Evening & Areas of Fog. Steady Temps Around 35.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Near Steady Temps Around 34. Winds: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: More Clouds Than Sun. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

A cold rain and some sleet affected much of the lower Susquehanna Valley today. However, only a few dozen miles northwest into the ridges and valleys, a slushy accumulation of heavy wet snow made for some slick driving conditions over parts of Franklin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin counties. Precipitation is finally exiting this evening as the coastal low moves offshore. Clouds will be stubborn tonight and there can be some drizzle or patchy freezing drizzle that lingers throughout the evening, as well as areas of fog. Temperatures will be nearly steady tonight in the low to mid 30s.

The first full week of 2021 will feature a lot of quiet weather as a ridge of high pressure develops overhead. Clouds will still dominate Monday and Tuesday, but aside from a stray sprinkle of flurry, dry weather is expected to prevail through at least Thursday.

We’re still watching a storm that will cut across the mid-Atlantic next Friday. Latest data continues to suggest a southern track, which would keep snow south of the Mason-Dixon line. We’ll keep watching trends, but for now we’ll keep quiet weather going into next weekend with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows around 30.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo