Rain and snow showers today, turning breezy tonight & Saturday

TODAY: Rain & Snow Showers, Little Accumulation, Up To 1″ Possible On Grassy Areas. Hi 44.

TONIGHT: Rain & Snow Showers, Turning Breezy. Lo 31. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

An upper level low will swing through Pennsylvania today bringing some rain and snow showers with it. The majority of precipitation will fall as rain given warmer temperatures, but upper-level dynamics will support some snow showers too. The rain and/or snow will be steady at points today, and while little accumulation is expected, a quick snow burst could put down up to 1″ on grassy areas, especially in the elevations. Highs today will be in the lower to mid-40s, and this is why very little travel disruptions are anticipated, even with some snow. But again, rain should be the dominant precipitation type for most backyards today. The low will pivot away tonight with rain and snow showers lingering. It will turn breezy overnight too with lows dipping slightly below freezing.

Tomorrow starts off chilly and breezy but offers lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A return to unseasonably warm conditions returns by Sunday and lasts through much of next week with highs in the 60s. Showers return by next Tuesday. Even with some flakes today, it certainly seems like Spring has sprung!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara