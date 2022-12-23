TODAY: AM Rain/Snow, Windy & Cold. Hi 40. Temperatures crash into the teens by this afternoon. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: -10° to -20° Wind Chills. Lo 7. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cold & Windy. Hi 18. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 24. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Yesterday produced several inches of snow for areas north and west of Harrisburg followed by a steady and at times, heavy, rainfall. In fact, a new daily record for rainfall was achieved yesterday at HIA. 1.45″ of rain was recorded and bested the old record of 1.38″ set over 100 years ago, back in 1918. Pretty impressive! Even more impressive? Part 2 of this storm system that will move in today.

The focus now turns to a very powerful arctic front that will move through this morning. The start of the day will be the most hazardous as intense rain and snow showers, very strong winds, and crashing temperatures all occur at once. As the front moves through between 6am and Noon, brief heavy rain will transition to snow showers and squalls as winds pick up and temperatures crash. Some areas may experience a quick inch or two of snow in a very short time, reducing visibility when traveling. Wind gusts up to 50-60 mph can occur as temperatures sink into the teens by this afternoon. This is a powerful front that will deliver extreme cold behind it. We will also see temperatures dipping from the teens into the single digits overnight. The winds will continue to howl and wind chill values of -10 to -20 are likely from late today through early Saturday.

Today’s timeline.

The weekend remains very cold and windy, leading to one of our coldest Christmases in decades! Bundle up, hunker down, and stay warm! Power outages are possible today through early tomorrow. With the cold air coming, do what you can to prepare now! We will continue to post updates throughout this storm.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara