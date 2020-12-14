Rain and some wet snow today, bigger storm on track for Wednesday

TODAY: Rain & Wet Snow, Exits By 2pm. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Colder. Lo 28.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 37.

A wintry mix will move in this morning just in time to remind us that winter officially starts one week from today. It sure didn’t feel like winter this weekend though. Yesterday featured an official high of 56° at Harrisburg International Airport. Some backyards flirted with 60°! That warm air will have an impact on this first storm of the week as surface temperatures are still too warm to worry about much accumulation. Cooler air above the ground, however, will make wet snow and sleet possible at times today. We are still expecting a coating to 2″ of slushy, wet snow later this morning. Although this event will be more wet than white, some grassy spots and other colder surface could see a slushy accumulation. Elevations stand the best chance to see the most snow today. Most of the rain and wet snow then heads east of the region by the early afternoon. Travel should only be disrupted with lower visibility at times this morning, but we don’t expect problems on roadways. They should stay wet given the warmer surface temperatures. See the specific timeline below:

Tuesday into Wednesday features a colder forecast as high temperatures stay locked in the 30s. Tomorrow starts sunny but clouds take over in the afternoon and help lock that colder air in place. This is very important as a storm system arriving from the southwest transfers its energy to the coastline. A coastal low developing along the Mid-Atlantic has the look of a classic snowmaker for Central PA- a storm we have not seen in the past calendar year! While the storm is still a couple of days out, all forecast guidance shows a steady to heavy snow developing Wednesday afternoon-Wednesday night. This looks to be a heavy, disruptive snow. See the timeline for the second storm this week below:

As always, we will post constant updates as we get new data and model guidance into the weather center here at abc27. While the forecast could change slightly, we are confident in a disruptive winter storm for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you informed!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara