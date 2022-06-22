TODAY: PM Rain & T-Storms. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 64. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Slow Clearing. Hi 75.

A cold front approaches from the north and west later today, bringing our best chance for rain this week. After a quiet morning, with building heat and humidity, showers and t-storms will develop during the afternoon and likely ramp up in coverage and intensity by this evening. The latest trends suggest the heaviest and worst of the storms could stay just west of the area as Central PA remains stuck under a light east flow. The one area of concern for areas west of the Susquehanna River would be flash flooding. Training t-storm cells could dump heavy rain in a short amount of time this evening leading to rapid water rises. A FLOOD WATCH has been posted for the western half of the region. Storms will die down by late evening, but scattered showers remain overnight. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and then fall into the mid-60s tonight. If any severe weather watches or warnings develop, we’ll let you know so keep alert.

The front will be slow to clear the region for Thursday. Showers will be around during the morning, and an axis of steady rain is likely over our eastern counties tomorrow morning as the boundary moves toward the coast. We slowly clear out Thursday afternoon as temperatures stay in the 70s tomorrow thanks to east flow and cloud cover. There could be some sun by tomorrow evening, but it could take a good chunk of the day to see it.

Friday and Saturday should be dry with heat and humidity ramping up a bit too. Saturday’s highs could reach 90°. Sunday could bring a stray t-storm later in the day as a front approaches. That front will also be slow to clear and could leave showers lingering into Monday morning of next week. Behind the front, Tuesday looks sunny and comfortable. No extreme or prolonged heat is expected anytime soon as the hottest air stays over the central part of the country. In a nutshell, typical summer weather for Central PA is here to stay. We’ll keep you posted on the timing and intensity of the storms later today so check back.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara