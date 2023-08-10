TODAY: Rain & T-Storms, Late Day Clearing. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Comfy. Lo 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 84. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Today’s rainfall has not been handled particularly well by model guidance. The timing has been all over the place as well as the amount. It appears as of this morning that much of today’s rainfall will come during the first half of today. Expect a dreary and damp start to this Thursday with rain and embedded thunder moving to the north of an area of low pressure. The warm front stays to our south, so while it will be humid, it won’t be that warm today. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Rainfall amounts are tricky to forecast but right around 0.25″ seems fair for most. The rain should exit our eastern counties by mid-afternoon and late-day clearing is expected. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfy with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday will once again be pleasant with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid-80s. It will be a great way to end the week! The heat and humidity return for the weekend. A couple of storms may develop Saturday evening, but most of the day may actually stay dry. A better chance for storms will occur Saturday night as a front moves through. Some showers could linger into early Sunday before the sun returns for the afternoon.

A better chance for storms arrives Monday evening thanks to another front and an upper low could keep storm chances around into Tuesday as well. The middle of next week looks cooler and less humid with more pleasant weather returning. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara