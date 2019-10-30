Rain arrives this evening, continues for Halloween

TODAY: Cloudy, Rain Develops By Evening. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy. Lo 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Rainy & Breezy. 1-2″. Hi 70. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of clouds and mild temperatures. Sunshine will be limited but highs will be in the lower 60s this afternoon. Rain holds off during the daylight hours but does arrive by this evening and will continue overnight. Some of the rain will likely be steady if not heavy through tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s overnight.

As a storm lifts northward from the Tennessee Valley tomorrow, there will be periods of rain throughout the day with the winds picking up too. There will be lulls in the rain, however, so it won’t be downpouring all day. Rain for trick-or-treaters between 6-8 pm appears to be of lighter intensity, but it will still be damp with periodic drizzle. A line of heavy rain appears to hold off for most until after trick-or-treat is finished. Even more good news is that it will be mild with temperatures through sunset hanging on near 70 degrees, though it will be breezy. The cold front will cross after dark, which will likely bring through the heaviest round of rain around 9pm-Midnight. Ponding of water and minor flooding will be possible as some places see upwards of 2″ of rain prior to daybreak Friday. Winds will gusts near 30 mph overnight Thursday too. Consider Halloween night to be dark and stormy.

Behind Friday morning’s front, it turns breezy and much cooler. Temperatures near 70 around midnight Thursday night will likely crash into the 50s and upper 40s by sunrise Friday. Highs Friday afternoon will only recover into the low to mid-50s. The sunshine will return for Friday, however, and stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday through Monday won’t get out of the low 50s and lows will be in the 30s, potentially upper 20s in some of the cooler valleys by early Monday. The first weekend of November will be cooler — as it should be — but sunny, dry, and pleasant!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara