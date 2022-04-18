TODAY: Frosty Start, Rain Develops After Lunch, Wet Snow Mixes In NW Of Harrisburg. Hi 46. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & Wet Snow, Breezy. Lo 36. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Stray Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery. Hi 51. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Will it ever warm up and stay warm? That is the question many are asking after another chilly day for Easter that brought gusty winds and even a few snow showers to parts of Central PA. Then temperatures dropped even more last night leading to freezing warnings posted for this morning. Temperatures have dipped to right around 32° for many backyards with some locations dipping into the 20s! Sensitive plants are once again prone to a killing frost and many of us will have to scrape our windshields again on this Monday.

Later today, attention turns to the next area of low pressure that will move into the region. With it, some steady rain is expected to develop after lunch, along with some periods of wet snow mixing in as temperatures aloft and at the surface will be very marginal. The best chance to see wet snow will be over the higher elevations and areas north and west of Harrisburg, but accumulation outside of the highest ridge-tops is unlikely. We are in mid-April after all! In the coldest locations north and west of Harrisburg, one to two inches of wet snow is possible when it comes down the hardest. This heavier snow is likely late in the day and overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. In terms of rainfall, a half-inch to an inch is expected for most backyards before the system slides during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. There will be times this evening and overnight when the rain will be steady and heavy. Highs today will only be in the 40s making this a cold and disgusting rain.

Tuesday will be another cool and unsettled day with occasional light showers (rain and snow!) and highs only around 50°. Big changes occur by mid-week with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 60° on Wednesday. We’re back into the 70s next weekend with a few showers possible on Saturday. That warm-up looks to have some staying power into early next week! Plenty of weather to look forward to despite the ugly start to the week today. Hang in there!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara