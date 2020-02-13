Rain early, then clearing and turning breezy & colder

TODAY: AM Showers, Turning Breezy. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Colder, Blustery. Lo 27. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 32. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

An area of low pressure is pushing through the Commonwealth this morning. As a result, a warmer surge of air is slowly working its way northward ahead of a strong cold front. We will see periods of showers this morning, a few heavy at times for areas south of the Turnpike. As the moisture lifts through, we can then expect the front to arrive later this morning and earlier this afternoon. Temperatures this morning will creep closer to the upper 40s, and that trend continues for the afternoon.

Winds will steadily strengthen today with an average wind speed of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will not begin to drop until later this evening. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 20s with stronger winds and gusts.

It will feel much colder for Valentine’s Day and Saturday. The winds continue for Friday and highs barely get out of the upper 20s. Our official high temperature will hit close to 32°. A few snow showers north and northwest of Harrisburg are possible for late Thursday and early Friday morning, however, we do not expect widespread snow shower activity.

A chilly night kicks off the weekend with lows likely in the teens for Saturday morning. Sunny skies do build in for Saturday during the day and highs will be slightly warmer than Friday. A milder trend then begins Sunday with mid-40s for high temperatures. Warmer weather should lead to more rain showers by next Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara & Dan Tomaso