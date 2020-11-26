Rain exits quickly this morning, pleasant and mild Thanksgiving on tap

TODAY: Pleasant & Mild. Hi 65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 43.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 56.

A quick round of showers will race through Central PA early on this Thanksgiving morning. Less than 0.25″ is expected for the region as this system zooms eastward. By 9am, the region should already be on the backside of any rainfall! For the rest of the holiday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures pushing well above normal for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s later today! It will turn a little breezy too with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Black Friday looks quiet with some sunshine and temperatures remain mild too with highs in the 50s.

A dry cold front will cross Saturday and aside from some morning clouds, the only impact will be some cooler air. Sunday should be sunny, seasonable, and pleasant. A storm will gather strength along the Gulf Sunday, eventually moving northward toward the Mid-Atlantic by late Sunday night and Monday. This will be our next soaking rain with early indications suggesting an inch of rain (or more) is possible. We’ll continue to monitor. In the meantime, confidence is growing in much cooler air arriving by the middle of next week as a trough digs into the eastern U.S. behind Monday’s rainstorm. It will also turn windy next Monday and Tuesday. Happy Thanksgiving! Press forward and be thankful for all we have!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara