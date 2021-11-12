Rain exits quickly today, breezy and colder for the weekend

TODAY: Rain Exits By 10am, Then Sunny & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 49.

A potent cold front will barrel through Pennsylvania today and along with it a gusty line of showers this morning. Rain will move through Central PA through 10am and some of it will be briefly heavy. Rainfall amounts will average around 0.50″ for most locations. The rest of today will bring clearing skies and a northerly breeze. Temperatures will sit around 60° for much of the day. The cold air does not arrive until tonight, with lows tumbling to around 40°.

As the colder air arrives Saturday, it could trigger a few showers Saturday morning. Winds increase for Saturday afternoon (adding to the chill!) with temperatures only near 50°. For those heading to the Penn State/Michigan game, expect a few flurries and a couple showers with plenty of clouds and a chill through the game. The game kicks off at Noon here on abc27. Sunday also remains colder, but dry with some morning sun and afternoon clouds.

A secondary round of cold air on Monday will bring stray rain showers, and possibly some flurries to the area. We stay in the 40s for highs and 30s for lows Monday and Tuesday. Signs are pointing to some milder air returning by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara