TODAY: Partly Sunny, Gusty Showers 7-11pm. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 53. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Stray PM Showers. Hi 75.

Yesterday offered a nice warm-up as skies cleared out for the second half of the day. Highs were in the low 70s across the region and it was one of the more pleasant evenings so far this spring across Central PA. An incoming area of low pressure will bring more showers by this evening through Wednesday morning. Most of the daylight hours today will be dry but expect some gusty showers (and even a few t-storms) to move in closer to sunset and thereafter. Storms could be strong or severe over western PA but the activity should weaken some as it moves into our area. The timing locally looks to be from 7-11pm. Scattered showers will continue into the night before we gradually dry out Wednesday. Temperatures will be quite comfortable the next few days with highs in the low 70s through at least Thursday.

After drying out Thursday, periods of rain will move in for Friday and Saturday as another slow-moving area of low pressure sets up nearby. Total rainfall could amount to a half-inch or as much as an inch. Both days will be damp and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. The latest trends suggest the upper-level low should move south and east of our area for Mother’s Day itself, so Sunday appears dryer (for now!) with gradual clearing and temperatures in the 60s. So it may not be a perfect Mother’s Day, but it’s looking mainly dry at least. We will continue to follow the trends and keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara