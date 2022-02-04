Rain mixed with icy spots through 2pm, turning breezy & cold

TODAY: Rain & Ice Through 2pm, Falling Temperatures, Breezy. Hi 30. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Late Clearing, Cold! Lo 17. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy & Cold. Hi 28. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Heavy rain yesterday started to slow down overnight as temperatures began to drop. There is quite a temperature gradient across Central PA this morning with northern counties dipping below 32° and southern tier counties still in the 50s. As the cold air continues to descend on the region, the rain will transition to freezing drizzle and mist. This will create icy spots through the morning commute, especially in northern spots. Temperatures will continue to fall below 32° from north to south during the morning hours as more rain falls. Icy spots will occur and caution and common sense will be necessary if you have to head out. We don’t expect widespread issues, but temperatures will fall throughout the day. The moisture shuts off after 2pm as the winds pick up and conditions turn even colder heading into tonight.

Tonight will bring slow clearing and tumbling temperatures. Lows will be in the upper teens. Tomorrow will bring sunny skies and cold air. Highs will be in the 20s. Sunday morning will be quite cold again with lows in the teens but temperatures warm above freezing again by Sunday afternoon. The weekend weather should be pleasant and quiet despite the cold. A look ahead to next week shows seasonable and mainly quiet conditions.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara