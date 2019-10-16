Rain on tap today, winds pick up tonight & Thursday

After a pleasant start to the workweek, today will bring rain back to Central PA. A rather potent front will move through this afternoon and the rain will be steady and heavy at times through this Wednesday. The timing of the rain looks to be from 11am-6pm and will be exiting rather quickly this evening. Rain totals look to be between 0.50-1.00″ for much of the region. Highs could make a run at 60 degrees later today, but temperatures will most likely settle into the 50s thanks to the clouds and rain. Behind this front, the winds pick up significantly overnight as clouds break up and temperatures fall into the 40s.

Winds will continue to howl on Thursday behind the front. In fact, this storm system looks to “bomb out” over New England tomorrow, and as it does, winds will be significant for our region. Expect a blustery day tomorrow with winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Thursday could be quite a shock given how warm this week started. There will be a few clouds around tomorrow, but it should stay rain-free.

Things quiet down by Friday as sunshine returns, although it will stay breezy with highs in the 50s. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb back closer to 70, with much of the weekend staying dry. Showers could return late Sunday and linger into Monday with a more significant threat of rain by next Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara