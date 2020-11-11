Rain on the way today, lingers into early Thursday

TODAY: Periods Of Rain, Mainly PM. Hi 71. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy At Times. Lo 55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: AM Showers, Stubborn Clouds. Hi 57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Another record fell yesterday. Harrisburg International Airport reached 76° breaking the old record of 73° set all the way back in 1888! Despite today’s rain, another record is possible. Low 70s are on the table thanks to a stiff southerly breeze ahead of a cold front. The record today is 72° set in 1949 — so it could be the 3rd day in a row with record November warmth!

Rain will develop this morning as clouds thicken ahead of that cold front. The steadiest rain will occur this afternoon and evening. Showers will linger tonight and into Thursday morning, with rain gradually ending by tomorrow midday. Some clearing will occur late day as temperatures will be more seasonable behind the front, but clouds will be stubborn tomorrow. 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected from today through tomorrow with breezy conditions at times over the next couple of days too. Tomorrow, highs will fall into the 50s behind the cold front.

High pressure will build for Friday, helping to deliver brighter skies albeit cooler temperatures with highs around 60°. Tropical Storm Eta continues to hang out near the coast of Florida and will impact that state by late week. The storm is now projected to turn hard to the east and stay well south or our region for the weekend. A weak front will cross through Sunday and bring some light showers locally. Behind that, it appears our next cold shot of air will arrive early next week, with highs by then plunging into the 40s and 50s. In fact, some flurries could fall here by next Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara