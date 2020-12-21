Rain or snow showers tonight, sunshine finally returns Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Scattered Rain and Snow Showers After Sunset. Temperatures In The Mid 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain & Snow Showers, Mainly Before Midnight. Lo 34.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

An Alberta clipper will push through the Great Lakes this evening, spreading some rain and snow showers into the Mid-state after sunset. With largely above freezing temperatures at the onset, even where it snows, we don’t anticipate travel disruptions. Locations along and south of the turnpike will remain mostly rain while locations north of I-81 have the greatest chance to see snow. Precipitation will exit overnight quickly as the clipper moves offshore.

Tuesday morning will start off mostly cloudy but a northwest breeze will help finally mix out the atmosphere and bring the return of sunshine by the afternoon. Temps will be a little milder as well with highs in the low 40s. Warmer air will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, but then eyes turn to the Christmas Eve storm which will bring a big temperature drop with it. Ahead of the cold front, a steady rain will develop Thursday afternoon and evening, some of which could be heavy. Around midnight Christmas Eve night, sharply colder air will move in which could change any leftover rain showers over to snow showers, although accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Christmas Day will be much colder and windy as temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s. A 10-20 mph northwest wind will drop wind chills into the teens for most of the day. A few snow showers will be around but again little to no accumulation expected. Next weekend will be chilly with highs only in the 30s and overnight lows near 20.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo